Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 6: Diljit Dosanjh's film MAINTAINS pace, crosses Rs 10 crore in India

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari's Partition-era drama earned Rs 1.75 crore on Wednesday, taking its India net collection to Rs 10.05 crore. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film has now grossed Rs 18.73 crore worldwide despite facing stiff box office competition.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 6: Imtiaz Ali’s historical romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, is receiving a positive response from audiences. The film, which explores a heartfelt love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, has managed to hold its own despite a crowded box office this weekend.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

The movie is set to complete its first week in theatres today. After a slow start on Friday, it showed healthy growth over the weekend. On Day 6 (Thursday), it witnessed a 6.1% increase compared to the previous day, collecting Rs 1.75 crore net across 2,056 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 10.05 crore and India gross to Rs 11.98 crore so far.

Main Vaapas Aaunga overseas collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 6, pushing its international gross to Rs 6.75 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 18.73 crore.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga released in a competitive theatrical landscape. It is clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Despite the tough competition, the film is benefiting from its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

The movie revolves around this rather poignant love tale, set in the middle of the Partition of India. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, the cast also features Banita Sandhu , Danish Pandor, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Jaipreet Singh , Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal , Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, Mashhoor Amrohi and Nikhat Khan.

It is directed by Imtiaz Ali, and it was released on June 12, 2026. With all that heartfelt narrative and the very solid performances, Main Vaapas Aaunga is slowly, maybe quietly, building up its audience. The first week has been steady more than explosive, not exactly a big sudden splash. Still, if the positive chatter keeps moving it might help the film stay strong and keep growing in the days ahead.

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