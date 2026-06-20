Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 8: Diljit Dosanjh's partition drama holds STEADY amid Cocktail 2 release

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Imtiaz Ali's partition drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina earned Rs 1.9 crore on its second Friday, taking its India net collection to Rs 14.15 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 26.13 crore amid fresh competition from Cocktail 2 and other releases.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 8: Imtiaz Ali’s emotional partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, has sort of stepped into its second week at the box office now. The film, which got a warm response from the audience right when it released, is currently facing fresh competition as new releases hit cinemas this week as well.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

On Day 8, the movie witnessed a 13.6% drop, collecting Rs 1.90 crore across 1,087 shows. With this addition, its total India net collection has reached Rs 14.15 crore, while the India gross now stands at Rs 16.88 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 50 lakh on Day 8, taking its international gross to Rs 9.25 crore. Combining both markets, the worldwide gross collection is now estimated at Rs 26.13 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Cocktail 2

Main Vaapas Aaunga will now compete with Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, along with the previous week’s releases- Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film is a deeply moving love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Jaipreet Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, Mashhoor Amrohi, and Nikhat Khan.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga released in theatres on June 12, 2026. While the first week has been steady, the film will now sort of lean on strong word of mouth and how the crowd connects to keep going in the coming days.

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