Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release: When and where to watch Diljit Dosanjh's emotional partition drama

Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharvari's emotional Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix after a successful theatrical run.

Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release: When and where to watch Diljit Dosanjh's emotional partition drama (Instagram)

After turning heads in theaters, Main Vaapas Aaunga is finally heading to Netflix. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari, this drama struck a chord with audiences, thanks to its story about love, memory, and the lingering pain of the 1947 Partition. The film opened in cinemas on June 12, 2026, pulled in strong reviews, and quickly became a surprise hit that year.

Here’s when and where you can catch Main Vaapas Aaunga

Streaming starts August 7, 2026, on Netflix. After its successful theatrical run, the film is about to reach a much bigger crowd online.

What’s the story behind Main Vaapas Aaunga?

At the heart of the film is Ishar Singh Grewal, an older man battling memory loss who’s set on journeying back to his childhood home in Pakistan. As his memories slip away, his grandson steps up, helping him piece together the forgotten fragments of his past. Their search gradually unearths a moving love story, one that was left unfinished during the Partition in 1947. Main Vaapas Aaunga weaves together family ties, nostalgia, loss, and hope, digging into how memories can haunt and heal generations, long after the world has changed.

The cast of Main Vaapas Aaunga

This one comes with a stellar cast. Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari lead, joined by Banita Sandhu, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Danish Pandor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, and Mashhoor Amrohi. Diljit plays Nirvair Grewal. Naseeruddin Shah takes on Ishar Singh Grewal, the man at the heart of the film’s emotional journey. Sharvari appears as Jiya/Afsana, a key character in the Partition-era story. If you didn’t catch Main Vaapas Aaunga in theaters, here’s your chance. The film lands on Netflix August 7, 2026, inviting you into its heartfelt tale of love, family, and the long shadows of Partition.

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