google-preferred

Main Vaapas Aaunga tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian titles of 2026

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to release in cinemas on 12th June, with Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh starring in the film.

WrittenBy
By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 29, 2026 3:10 PM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

Main Vaapas Aaunga tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian titles of 2026

It is without a doubt that movie lovers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has already captured hearts with its moving trailer and soul-stirring soundtrack, leaving audiences excited to witness the filmmaker bring back the magic that made him a beloved storyteller. While fans are eager to watch the film, IMDb has now revealed that Main Vaapas Aaunga is the most anticipated film of the year.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Imtiaz Ali CLEARS air with Deepika Padukone after ‘Good Girl’ comment goes viral

IMDb’s latest survey revealed that Main Vaapas Aaunga has topped the Most Anticipated Indian Films and Shows of 2026, further cementing the excitement around the film's release.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Ektaa Kapoor HAILS Vedang Raina’s ‘BREAKOUT’ act, says she can’t stop thinking about Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is already being hailed as the filmmaker’s return to his most emotionally powerful storytelling. Starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition era and promises an emotionally powerful cinematic experience. The recently released trailer received an overwhelming response across social media, while the film’s songs are already dominating playlists. The film is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films and is all set to release in cinemas on 12th June 2026, with music by TIPS.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Vo Nahin out now: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga introduces its most heartfelt melody yet

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

BollywoodLife

BollywoodLife

Your celebrity news, gossip and style BFF!

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

Perfect Crown Controversy: What went wrong with IU And Byeon Woo-seok starrer?