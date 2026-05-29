Main Vaapas Aaunga tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian titles of 2026

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to release in cinemas on 12th June, with Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh starring in the film.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 29, 2026 3:10 PM IST





Main Vaapas Aaunga tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian titles of 2026

It is without a doubt that movie lovers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has already captured hearts with its moving trailer and soul-stirring soundtrack, leaving audiences excited to witness the filmmaker bring back the magic that made him a beloved storyteller. While fans are eager to watch the film, IMDb has now revealed that Main Vaapas Aaunga is the most anticipated film of the year.

IMDb’s latest survey revealed that Main Vaapas Aaunga has topped the Most Anticipated Indian Films and Shows of 2026, further cementing the excitement around the film's release.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is already being hailed as the filmmaker’s return to his most emotionally powerful storytelling. Starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition era and promises an emotionally powerful cinematic experience. The recently released trailer received an overwhelming response across social media, while the film’s songs are already dominating playlists. The film is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films and is all set to release in cinemas on 12th June 2026, with music by TIPS.

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