Makar Sankranti, or simply Sankranti, is being celebrated today. It is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). It is one of the few Hindu festivals which is aligned with the solar cycle. Many people fly kites on the occasion. The festival is so big that there have been many Bollywood songs made around it. While some of them played an itegral part to the film's plot, many were used to show romance between the actors. So without further ado, here’s a look at a few of them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez suffers a big blow; Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2 and more

Manjha –

Dheel De - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam



Composed and sung by , this one was from , , and starrer Kai Po Che. It was a wonderful song with amazing lyrics. It's also a great friendship song.

Picturised mainly on and , Dheel De is sung by and . It’s a fun song around kite flying. Salman and Aishwarya looked cute in it. Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022 binge: Films starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more on OTT that showcase kite flying festival

Ruth Aa Gayi Re – Earth 1947

Udi Udi Jaye –

teaches how to fly the kite in this song. We must say that it was quite romantic.

This song was picturised on and . It showed their budding romance.

– Fukrey

This song from Fukrey is a great love song too. We love how beautifully sung it.

So which is your favourite song? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.