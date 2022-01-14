Makar Sankranti, or simply Sankranti, is being celebrated today. It is a festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). It is one of the few Hindu festivals which is aligned with the solar cycle. Many people fly kites on the occasion. The festival is so big that there have been many Bollywood songs made around it. While some of them played an itegral part to the film's plot, many were used to show romance between the actors. So without further ado, here’s a look at a few of them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez suffers a big blow; Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2 and more
Composed and sung by Amit Trivedi
, this one was from Sushant Singh Rajput
, Amit Sadh
, and Rajkummar Rao
starrer Kai Po Che. It was a wonderful song with amazing lyrics. It's also a great friendship song. Also Read - 83 actor Jatin Sarna says he has rejected Tiger 3, Bachchan Pandey and other big films; recalls getting replaced in Akshay Kumar's Airlift
Dheel De - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Picturised mainly on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dheel De is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. It’s a fun song around kite flying. Salman and Aishwarya looked cute in it. Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022 binge: Films starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more on OTT that showcase kite flying festival
Ruth Aa Gayi Re – Earth 1947
Aamir Khan
teaches Nandita Das
how to fly the kite in this song. We must say that it was quite romantic.
Udi Udi Jaye – Raees
This song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. It showed their budding romance.
This song from Fukrey is a great love song too. We love how beautifully Sona Mohapatra
sung it.
