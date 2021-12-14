Make way for Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are back in town and boy they left heads turned with their first appearance together at the airport after their grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur and their honeymoon in Maldvies. Vicky and Katrina looked uber gorgeous together and are making us go gaga over their newlywed glow. Look at them, Aren't they just adorable together. Vicky looked dapper in that outfit while Katrina looked beautiful in that gorgeous Indian attire and don't miss the sindoor. Haye! indeed! Also Read - Brahmastra: Ahead of motion poster launch, Amitabh Bachchan shares a FIERY glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor; says ‘Dharti ka kann kann kaanp uthega’

It is also reported that soon Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal will host a grand wedding reception and invite all the biggies from Bollywood and other industries. It is said that right from , Shah Rukh Kahn Khan Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli, and many others will grace the reception with their presence.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021 and shared the pictures to the world. They both took to heir Instagram and shared their wedding pictures with the same message that read, " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

After getting married the couple even send sweets boxes to media personnel and made them the part of their happiness. After their grand reception, Katrina and Vicky will resume to their respective work.