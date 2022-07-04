The makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha have extended an apology towards the members of the Shia community sect, who expressed the concern that elements of 'Haq Hussain' hurt their religious sentiments. The issued statement read as follows: Also Read - Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik turns into Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa; netizens find her 'cute' instead of scary [Watch Video]

"We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by a few people of the Shia community and sincerely apologize for the fact that elements of the song 'Haq Hussain' have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by a few people of the community for the word 'Hussain' and the use of zanjeer. We have unilaterally decided to make changes to the song.

"In consultation with the CBFC Censor Board, we have removed zanjeer blades from the song and we've changed the lyrics of the song 'Haq Hussain' to 'Junoon Hai'. Please know that no Shia community member has been captured in the wrong light in the film nor does the film show any person of the Shia community attacking anyone. The song was created with the most pious intent to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain and the intention was never to hurt religious sentiments. Nonetheless, voluntarily, keeping the sentiments of the Shia sect in mind, we have made the aforementioned changes."

Zee Studios, Cinergy and Panorama Studios present Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini & Santosh Shah and written and directed by Faruk Kabir. A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films pan-India release, this action drama is all set to hit the theatres on 8th July 2022.