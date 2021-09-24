Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra has hosted a get together at his house for his close friends in the industry. Malaika Arora, , , and other celebrities were seen descending at the Malhotra mansion and made many heads turn with their stunning appearances. Also Read - When Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more young Bollywood divas left fans gasping for breath with their fiery hot bikini shots – view pics

Malaika was seen arriving at the venue in a partial see-through body-hugging dress that enhanced her overall look. The diva knows how to shine and that's exactly what she did with her grand entrance.

Ananya Panday looked cute when she posed for the shutterbugs in a one-shoulder top and matching tights. She took everyone's breath away when she flashed her infectious smile to the cameras.

Karisma Kapoor too looked classy in a black jumpsuit. She was seen waving to the paparazzi. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday, Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and others were also seen at the venue.

Meanwhile, Malaika will be seen as a judge on the second season of India's Best Dancer. Sharing her excitement on being part of the show for the second time, Malaika said, "I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India's Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I can't wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It's an enriching experience."

Ananya, on the other hand, has a great lineup of films such as 's yet-untitled next starring , starrer Liger and 's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-digital age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai.