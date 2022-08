Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are trying to be the best parents for their son Arhaan Khan and we are damn sure the boy is aware of that. He has seen his parent's journey and knows them better than the world and especially the so-called trollers. The ex-couple was spotted at the airport last night as they were there to see off their son who studies abroad. While they put their best foot forward as parents, netizens massively trolled them and called shameless and judged them for their separation and new relationships. Also Read - Liger box office collection day 1 prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut take a flying start? Trade Experts Reveal [Exclusive]

Take a look at how the internet is slamming the ex couple and expressing their pity over Arhaan Khan. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor; times when Karan Johar fuelled real life love stories to benefit his films

One user wrote, " Maa kisi or k saath Baap kisi or k saath or bachy bechaary darmyaan mey... Sharam to aati hi nahi inhy". Another user slammed and wrote, " Kya life hoti hogi ese bchho ki ma bap ho k bhi nhi h ... Hum to imagine bhi nhi kr skte esa kuch". Some netizens picked on Malaika for not making eye contact when he is with his son Arhaan, " Has anyone noticed its always Malaika who is not able to make eye contact". One more user questioned how do they face each other and don't find it weird." Kese face karte honge ek dusre ko ye log mujhe to ajib lagraha hai". Malaika and Arbaaz also got hailed by their fans for their parenting and said that this is how life can be happy even after divorce. " better happily divorced than unhappily married!" Also Read - Liger promotions: 5 instances that made us fall for Vijay Deverakonda

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika is right now in a relationship with Bollywood actor and she is always judged and shamed for it by the nasty trollers on social media. While Arbaaz Khan is reportedly dating Giorgio Andriana who is 15 years younger to the actor and producer. Malaika and Arjun got separated after 18 years of their marriage and the divorce was extremely hard on them.