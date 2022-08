Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for the past many years. Their pictures and videos easily go viral on social media, and though some netizens always troll them for the age gap they have, Arjun and Malaika always give their fans couple goals. Recently, they attended the pre-wedding bash of designer Kunal Rawal. Arjun and Kunal are very close friends, and the former along with his girlfriend Malaika surely rocked the dance floor. The video of the same has gone viral. Also Read - Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan drop son at the airport; internet pities Arhaan and call the ex couple ‘shameless’

Arjun and Malaika are seen dancing to the latter’s song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film , and the two look perfectly made for each other. We have to say that this is the best video you will watch today. Check out the video below… Also Read - ICYMI: Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars got trolled this week?

Arjun and Malaika have always openly spoken up about their relationship. Recently, on Koffee With Karan 7 also Arjun spoke about their relationship and plans of marriage. While Arjun said that it’s still time to get married, we are sure fans of both the actors are eagerly waiting to see them walk the aisle. Also Read - Boycott Bollywood: Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more – Who said what on the ongoing cancel culture

Talking about 's movies, the actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns which did an average business at the box office. He has a couple of interesting films lined up like The Lady Killer and Kuttey. The Lady Killer also stars in the lead role, and Kuttey also features Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and . The release dates of both movies are not yet announced.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been away from the big screen for the past many years. However, the actress makes her presence felt by judging dance reality shows. She was last seen as the judge of India's Best Dancer