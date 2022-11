Well, the news is that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are expecting their first child. This is indeed a huge surprise. As per Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have told the news to their close ones when they visited London in October. The diva is busy with her show, Moving In With Malaika which will come on an OTT platform. She has also done a dance number with Ayushmann Khurrana for his movie. The diva is busy with Moving In With Malaika. It seems her son Arhaan Khan will be a part of the show as well. Arjun Kapoor might make an appearance as well.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been together for more than five years now. In 2019, they publicly admitted that they are dating. Arjun Kapoor said that he was touched by the grace shown by the media towards their relationship and felt it was okay to be open about it. Malaika Arora said that her son Arhaan Khan has taken the news and is supportive of her. The young man is now in London finishing his higher studies. It is rumored that he will soon make an entry in Bollywood.

The rumors of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's marriage have been doing the rounds since a while. Destinations like London, Alibaug and others were mentioned. But nothing materialised. They have said that they are in hurry to marry. The families have accepted them whole-heartedly. Well, Arjun Kapoor is furious with the rumors. He has slammed the portal and reporter for insensitive garbage news. Take a look at the screenshot below...

The two are adored immensely. It is heartening to see Arjun Kapoor take a solid stand for his lady love, Malaika Arora.