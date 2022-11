Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a couple of years now. The two took their own sweet time before confessing their feelings for each other out and about in public. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official via Instagram. The two love birds have often sparked off speculations about their marriage. Time and again, netizens have questioned if and when they are getting married. Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been going steady in their relationship and now it seems they are ready to take their relationship to the next phase.

Malaika Arora getting married to Arjun Kapoor?

You read that right! It so happened that Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and posted a blushing picture of herself. Along the picture, she posted a caption that read, "I said YES," with some heart emoticons. Well, after looking at the blushing of Malaika and her caption, it is only natural for everyone to wonder what she is talking about. Is she getting married to Arjun Kapoor? Is Malaika Arora talking about Arjun Kapoor's proposal?

Check Malaika Arora's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Netizens ask Malaika if she is marrying Arjun and congratulate her

The picture of Malaika Arora and the caption is going viral in Entertainment News right now. It seems another Bollywood wedding is going to take place this year. If it is true, it surely is happy news after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl back home today. Coming back to Malaika's post, fans are wondering if she is talking about her wedding with Arjun Kapoor. Check out the comments below:

Well, we don't see a wedding band in the picture for one, so let's wait for confirmation from either Malaika or Arjun. Of late, Bollywood celebrities have been promoting a lot of things on Instagram. Malaika's post could also be a promotional strategy.