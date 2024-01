Slowly but steadily, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dissing everyone who spoke at length about their split. After sharing videos of the hunk from a friend's marriage, the two were seen stepping out of Amrita Arora Ladak's residence. While Malaika Arora wore a white shirt, Arjun Kapoor was in a black tee with a cap. Netizens wondered what made some speculate on their split. The couple, however kept a low key as usual. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quite private as people. Also Read - Malaika Arora further busts breakup rumours; shares video of Arjun Kapoor DJing with BFF Ranveer Singh [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepping out of Amrita Arora's home

It was reported by ETimes that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had indeed split some months back. It seems they were having some long-standing issues. But the two took a temporary break, worked on the matter and came back stronger. Malaika Arora and he have been dating since 2017. But it took Arjun Kapoor and her more than a year to kind of confirm that they are indeed dating. Malaika Arora's ex husband Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in end of December 2023. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor enjoy lunch date shading all breakup rumours; netizens dig up more on actor's alleged closeness with Kusha Kapila

Arjun Kapoor on his marriage with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor was asked about his marriage with Malaika Arora on Koffee With Karan 8. He said they have not thought about it. He also said that marriage will happen when it has to happen. Arjun Kapoor said it took them a long time to reach a comfortable space in their relationship. He revealed that the two survived a lot. He also said it would be disrespectful to discuss marriage when Malaika Arora was not there by his side. Arjun Kapoor came with Aditya Roy Kapur on the show.

In between, it was said that Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor were dating. Some netizens did some investigation on their social media accounts to find similarities. The Thank You For Coming actress rubbished the gossip.