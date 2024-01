Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now. They have been head over heels in love with each other and it is witnessed through mushy pictures that they share on social media. It was a few years ago that Malaika Arora had made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Insta official on his birthday. Since then, they have shared many pictures together giving fans a glimpse of their life together. However, recently, there were rumours suggesting that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have broken up. A report in Zoom suggested that they broke up two months ago but have patched up to given their relationship another chance. Amidst all of this, a picture of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor from a wedding has surfaced on the web. Also Read - Amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor; Malaika Arora secretly visits beau’s house, fans say she looks sad [Watch video]

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's picture from a wedding goes viral

A picture of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posing with others at Karishma Karamchandani's wedding has made its way to the web. Both of them are smiling and happily posing for the camera whilst standing close to each other. Malaika looks gorgeous in a lemon green outfit while Arjun is in his desi avatar. As the picture got shared by a paparazzi, netizens are commenting and wishing that Malaika and Arjun too get married soon. A comment read, "Ab inki bhi ho Jai new year mai shadi." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star Tanishaa Mukerji reveals Ajay Devgn stepped in to save her career when she was out of work for 2-3 years

Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika and Arjun do make for one pretty couple, we must say. The stars are often quizzed about their wedding plans. In fact, recently Farah Khan had quizzed Malaika Arora if she is ready to get married in 2024. To this, the diva gave a witty answer saying, "Once bitten, twice shy." She also said that if someone asks, she will do it. This came after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for almost two decades before they parted ways. Then Malaika found love in Arjun Kapoor and has been in a steady relationship with since a few years.

