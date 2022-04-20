Malaika Arora who has recovered from the accident stepped out for dinner with sister , Shakeel Ladak, and . She wore a white halter top with denims. Her sister Amrita Arora was in a black mini dress. Seeing her pics, fans asked if she was pregnant. A person commented that it looks like Amrita is expecting while another asked if she was indeed in the family way.She is the not the first person to face such comments. wore an oversized shirt and faced such comments some days back. Also Read - Varun Dhawan smartly promotes his film while wishing newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor; netizens ask, 'Yeh khush kyu nahi lag raha'

Amrita Arora had been taking care of Malaika Arora after her accident. The latter is slowly getting back to her normal routine. Malaika looked hot and some fans commented that is damn lucky. Malaika Arora's look made fans swoon over her fitness and youthful looks. A troll nastily commented that Amrita should take cues from her elder sister.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the dinner date at Mizu Restaurant. She was accompanied by . Even Amrita Arora's kids were there. Karisma Kapoor donned a black top with khaki pants. The Kapoor sisters just got done with the festivities of and 's marriage. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita are besties since a long time.



Amrita Arora is married to Shakeel Ladak. He is a real estate developer with projects in Bandra. His family also owns businesses in Hyderabad. The couple has two sons, Rayaan and Azaan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have not opened up on when they are planning to marry. The couple have been going steady for more than three years now.