Malaika Arora has been grabbing headlines and how. The lady posted a picture of boyfriend which went viral yesterday. In the picture we could see that he was bare-bodied with only a cushion apparently covering his modesty. He was trolled on social media. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have an age difference of 12 years, which has often been made fun of on social media. However, the couple do not care for such negativity. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are going strong since four years, and might surprise fans with a wedding any time.

Now, an old video is going viral where we can see interviewing Malaika Arora and . He teases her about the age difference between Arbaaz and her. He is younger to her by a couple of years. When Sajid Khan asks her how does she feel about it, Malaika Arora says that she is perfectly cool with it, and loves the fact. We can see that she was a bosswoman right from the outset.

Take a look at Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora's interview with Sajid Khan

On Wikipedia, it is mentioned that Arbaaz Khan's age is 55. This has left fans wondering about the real age of Malaika Arora. It is common knowledge that she is 49 but going by this estimate would be apparently 57.

Sajid Khan highlights the age difference right at the start. Malaika Arora says accha lagta when asked about marriage with a younger man. Netizens are wondering if she is indeed 57. It is flooded with comments on how she has maintained herself.

Let us wait and see if Malaika Arora reacts to this. Arjun Kapoor quietly supported Malaika Arora after she got trolled today. The couple who went public from 2019 have stood by one another through thick and thin. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got separated in 2017. They had tied the knot in 1998. The two have a son Arhaan. The lady has revealed that the former couple is a happier, calmer and more mature space after the separation.