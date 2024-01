Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love story is far from a typical fairy tale. Although Malaika was already married to Arbaaz Khan when rumours of her dating Arjun started floating around, she eventually divorced Arbaaz and made her relationship with Arjun official on social media. However, do you recall few months ago, speculations of their relationship being on the rocks were floating around. Guess what? Those were not just mere rumours but indeed the duo was on a break for some time only to reconcile soon after. So, what was the reason behind their short break-up, check out the details below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star Tanishaa Mukerji reveals Ajay Devgn stepped in to save her career when she was out of work for 2-3 years

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, makes her Instagram account public; posts a heartwarming picture with her hubby

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's short break up story

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Despite facing a few bumps along the way, they have always proved their love and devotion for each other. Arjun Kapoor has even publicly acknowledged Malaika's unwavering support during his difficult times after his mother's demise. Moreover, he has wholeheartedly accepted Malaika's past and shares an amazing bond with her son, Arhaan Khan. They have gracefully handled all the trolling and negativity thrown their way and have always focused on their love and mutual respect. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebrities' gym trainers fees will leave you shocked

Trending Now

However, it came as a surprise to many when the power couple decided to take a brief break from each other a few months ago. They were facing some serious conflicts in their relationship and decided to call it quits. However, their love for each other soon prevailed, and they realized that they couldn't be apart for long. Although there are several speculations about the reason behind their break-up, it is rumored that one of them wants to take their relationship to the next level by getting married, while the other is not entirely sure about the idea yet.

Check out this video of Malaika Arora Khan below:

Recently in one of the episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, when Farah Khan asked Malaika if she will get married in 2024, the actress said that if somone genuinely wants to marry her she will get married. On the other hand when Arjun Kapooor recently came in Koffee with Karan season 8, he stated that as of now he and Malaika have not reached the marriage stage.