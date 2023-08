Reports that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora might have split have left fans in disbelief. The two had been dating for five years now. Given how the couple stayed strong in the face of trolling and hatred in past few years have made netizens wondered what went wrong. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been loyal to one another all through. The couple enjoyed a vacation together in Germany some months back. Arjun Kapoor has always lavished love on Malaika Arora, and vice versa. Rumours of split started after people noticed that Malaika Arora did not react on his posts.

Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram

The latest is that Malaika Arora has unfollowed Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from Instagram. But she is still following Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and the actor himself. This has been noticed by people on Reddit. Some are saying that Malaika Arora did not follow them in the first place. Arjun Kapoor has been linked to Instagram content creator Kusha Kapila who denied such reports. She said that it was annoying to read such rumours daily, and her mother's social life had taken a hit.

Netizens debate if there was family pressure on Arjun Kapoor

Netizens are thinking if the family of Arjun Kapoor objected to his future plans with Malaika Arora. The diva had made it clear that marriage was something she did not obsess about. She said some things are nice if they happen with spontaneity. A netizen wondered why Arjun Kapoor would bother about family approval given that Arjun and Anshula Kapoor grew close to Boney Kapoor only after the shocking demise of Sridevi. It seems Malaika Arora has unfollowed Anil Kapoor as well. As usual, some on Reddit have blamed Karan Johar thinking that he brought Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapil close. Malaika Arora also posted a cryptic message that left fans wondering if she had indeed split from Arjun Kapoor.

Trending Now

Fans hope the best for Malaika Arora

There are many who hope that the two are together. Other said that Malaika Arora deserves someone better. They said that Arjun Kapoor was always out of her league. Well, people can be nasty on social media. Let us hope that the two reunite soon.