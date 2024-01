Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have dismissed their break up rumours in their own subtle classy manner. The diva shared a video of Ranveer Singh and him DJing at the wedding of a friend. Now, Farah Khan has shared an adorable video which shows her bond with the couple. It seems Arjun Kapoor sent a full lunch spread for the birthday of the choreographer on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Farah Khan said the menu had aloo fry, dal and mutton pulao. She strongly asserted that Malaika Arora himself called up Arjun Kapoor to fix up this special meal for Farah Khan. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup: Diva unfollows actor's family members further cementing speculations

Farah Khan's video with Malaika Arora, Yuzvendra Chahal

Farah Khan's video looked like a treat for all foodies. We could see Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon enjoying the meal. She also panned the camera at cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. As we know, his wife Dhanashree Verma is one of the wild card contestants of the dance reality show. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love life is always in the news. Of late, it was reported in Zoom that the couple had indeed split two months back. But they did not end their relationship. After staying away from one another for two months, they reworked on issues. Arjun Kapoor was also linked to Kusha Kapila, the influencer. Now, they are back together. Malaika was seen outside Arjun Kapoor's home some days back. Also Read - Malaika Arora takes a dig at beau Arjun Kapoor and its hilarious to another level!

Arjun Kapoor on marriage with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan officially divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan. Since 2019, Arjun Kapoor and she have been quite public with their relationship. When Karan Johar asked them about their marriage plans he said they were in a comfortable space. Arjun Kapoor said it took them a long time to reach this sense of comfort and stability. He said talking about marriage when she was not a part of the conversation would not be the right and respectful thing to do. He said that it is something that would happen when it was supposed to happen.