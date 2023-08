The interest around the love life of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem unprecedented. News spread like wildfire that the couple had allegedly separated after Arjun Kapoor enjoyed a solo vacation. Instagram influencer and digital content creator Kusha Kapila was also dragged in. People began speculating that Arjun Kapoor is dating Kusha Kapila after the two were seen together at a party at the residence of Karan Johar. The reports gained so much momentum that Kusha Kapila had to issue a clarification. She said the rumours were damn annoying, and said it affected the social life of her parents. Kusha Kapila is going to do a movie with Rhea Kapoor. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup and patch up: Here's how netizens tried to decode the matter

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor step out of dinner date

Netizens wonder about Anshula Kapoor following Kusha Kapila

Bollywood observers had started gossip that Malaika Arora had unfollowed Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. But it seems like she never followed them in the first place. They also said that she has unfollowed Anil Kapoor. Now, Anshula Kapoor has started to follow Kusha Kapila. People are wondering what is happening exactly. In the mean time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen outside a restaurant after a Sunday lunch. While this proves that all is good in paradise, netizens have no chill whatsoever. Also Read - Malaika Arora kisses on Arjun Kapoor's cheeks on New Year's Eve but it's our cheeks that are turning pink

Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila link-up similar to how netizens link K-Pop idols

The effort that people are putting in to link Arjun Kapoor with Kusha Kapila looks quite funny. Some even said that he had put a pic of Maya, the pet dog of Kusha on his Instagram pic. Well, the dog is with Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar. The behaviour of fans is a lot like K-Pop shipper stans who find any kind of evidence to prove a pair is dating. Netizens are laughing on these developments on Reddit. Malaika Arora got a lot of support as people said she is a self-made woman who does not need such news to be relevant. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on his wedding plans with Malaika Arora: Not looking to get married anytime soon

Trending Now

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora affair

Social media has trolled the two immensely but the couple do not give a damn. They are going strong since five years. Malaika Arora has said that marriage is something that will happen when it has to happen. She said she does not believe in excessive planning in life. Malaika Arora believes in the joy of spontaneity.