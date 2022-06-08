Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's wedding to bring this HUGE shift in their lives? Read Astro Prediction

After the marriage of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, all eyes are on when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will tie the knot. The couple have been steady together since more than five years. In 2019, Arjun Kapoor made it official before the media. Celebrity astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, the son of late Bejan Daruwalla says that the marriage will happen in 2022. It has been reported that the two are looking at a winter wedding. He believes that Malaika Arora's practical attitude is perfect for Arjun Kapoor's emotionally-driven nature. The astrologer says that both have seen the ups and downs of life. They believe in commitment and have not let failures/negativity impact their relationship. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nani's Ante Sundaraniki seals digital deal, LOTR The Rings Of Power retains JRR Tolkien's essence and more

The astrologer describes Malaika Arora as a confident and independent woman. She is someone who values financial independence. Being a Libra/Scorpio, she is serene, dramatic and jolly. However, Malaika Arora does find it difficult to communicate with people with regards to emotions. But she is a wonderful companion after marriage. The astrologer said that Arjun Kapoor loves with all the passion and it will never end as he a Cancer sign.

The astrologer said that the couple who have to work unitedly to gain more success in Bollywood. He believe that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will do excellently if they open a production house together. He feels that Arjun Kapoor can start off by producing web shows and ones for TV. It seems both of them have equal zeal to accomplish their goals. Malaika Arora has bought enthusiasm in the life of Arjun Kapoor. It seems their marriage will be a harmonious one. Arjun Kapoor is the romantic one going the extra mile for her. They are perfect for one another.

Chiraj Bejan Daruwalla signed off saying, "According to their horoscopes there will be a positive shift in his personal life. If they go together in production this could help their careers to expand exponentially. They will also continue to be the most effective allies."