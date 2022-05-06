Malaika Arora had recently met with a car accident after which she had to be hospitalised. She suffered a few injuries and it took some time for her to heal. Her first ever big appearance post the accident was at and 's wedding bash. She showed up along with her boyfriend . Well, in a recent interview, Malaika Arora stated that she needed some cajoling to get into the car again and attend a party where there would be so many people around. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: AR Rahman's daughter Khatija ties the knot, Shriya Saran stuns in a bikini and more

To Bombay Times, Malaika Arora stated that her state of mind is still pretty fragile and she instantly puts the seatbelt on whenever she is in the car. She was quoted saying, "I feel perfectly fit physically, but my state of mind is still fragile. There is fear, worry and anxiety. It takes cajoling to get me out, anywhere. In fact, it took some cajoling to attend Ranbir and Alia’s wedding bash. More than being in the car, seeing so many people around the car threw me off my game. Now, the minute I sit in a car, I put on the seatbelt, even if I am sitting in the back seat." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan speaks about his tiff with Karan Johar; Malaika Arora hints at marriage with Arjun Kapoor and more

Further, she also revealed what happened after the accident. She mentioned that she was constantly asking for two people - her mother and her son Arhaan. "I was praying for two things. I didn’t want to die that night, and I didn’t want to lose my eyesight. When the accident happened, I’m told I was constantly asking for my mother and my son Arhaan. I was mumbling about going back on set," she said. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar’s outfits for Karisma Kapoor’s dinner party remind us of Met Gala 2022 [View Pics]

Now, Malaika Arora's life is back on track. Just last evening, she attended a dinner party at bestie 's home along , , Manish Malhotra and others.