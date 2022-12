Malaika Arora has made her digital debut with her new show Moving In With Malaika in which she has given fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations. In the latest episode, Malaika couldn't stop blushing when her guest took over and asked her about her sex life. Also Read - Top OTT updates: Aarya 3, Mirzapur 3, Malaika Arora reacts to Nora Fatehi's walkout and more

During their conversation, Karan did not mind directly jumping into Malaika's bedroom secrets and asked if she and experiment in the bedroom. Malaika turned red when Karan asked her, "So, do you like to shake it up with Arjun? Like experiment?" Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi angrily walks out of Malaika Arora’s show; Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi party together and more

Malaika tried to steer away from the intimate conversation by asking Karan to leave but all in vain. Karan stood right there onto his couch and further asked Malaika if she is into sex toys. He asked if she has ever tried handcuffs or role played as a nurse. Malaika chose not to answer any of Karan's questions about her sex life but she couldn't stop blushing. Also Read - Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood actresses who love to flaunt their toned midriff in gym selfies

Karan then went on to share his own bedroom story where he once tried to role-play as a cop but miserably failed. "I once tried role-play but that outfit didn’t fit me. It was that cop. I wanted to be ," Karan said and left Malaika in splits.

Later, Karan went on to ask Malaika about her marriage plans and tried to convince her that she should be taking the next step in her relationship. Malaika shot back at the filmmaker saying that he wants her to get married so that he could officiate the marriage.

Karan admitted to his motive but said that he was not happy when he was left uninvited for and 's wedding. He went on to rant that the couple's romance initiated on the Koffee couch but he felt bad when was not invited for their wedding.

Malaika then assured Karan that he will be invited to her wedding if and when it happens and will also let her officiate the marriage. Karan said that he also has a suit in mind that he would like to wear at her wedding. When the filmmaker asked if the groom would be Arjun, Malaika took a pause and said, "For me, he’s the one."