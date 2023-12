Malaika Arora is a woman of golden heart and she often proves it. She is a badass when it comes to dealing with trolls and a softy when it comes to her genuine fans and well-wishers. Recently, Malaika's gesture won hearts when she very patiently waited for a disabled male fan and allowed him to click pictures with her, despite him touching her back, which could become a spoiler. But the actress didn’t choose to react and rather understood the fan being physically challenged. However, her security personnel came in a while and removed the hand from Malaika's lower back, as it looked a bit uncomfortable for the actress. But fans are hailing Malaika for being so genuinely sweet and cannot get over her kindness. Also Read - Times when Malaika Arora flaunted her curves in sarees and exuded oomph [View Pics]

Malaika Arora is winning hearts, and while netizens express concern over his celebrities, they face such awkward situations, and there are moments when they cannot do anything about it. There are a lot of comments that say it's a horrible discomfort. One user commented, "Horrible discomfort for the Celebrity or anyone would feel horrible after this attacking scene". Another user said, "But he is disabled how else his he going to support himself but she should have supported him by holding his hands that waist touching can be avoided but I love her she was kind and gentle with him".

Malaika Arora is right now the judge of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and she often makes heads turn with her stunning appearances. And even in her latest appearance, she looked like a red-hot diva, and it was hard not to stare at her constantly.

Malaika often makes headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is younger than her, and this becomes the topic of trolling. While Arjun, who recently appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8, took a dig at those trolls and mentioned that they are the same people who die to take selfies with him. He is a sass king. Malaika and Arjun are one of the most talked-about couples in Tinsel Town, and fans are waiting for them to make an official announcement about their marriage.