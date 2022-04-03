Yesterday (2nd April), Malaika Arora met with an accident while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai. The actress was rushed to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital. A statement from the hospital read, “Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow.” Well, the actress was discharged this morning and she is currently at her residence in Mumbai. Also Read - Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with a baby boy! Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and others congratulate the new parents

Malaika's boyfriend and sister had visited her house to check on her health. The two were clicked by the paparazzi outside Malaika's residence.

Amrita gave an update about her sister's health, and she told India Today, "She is fine and stable". Earlier, a source close to Malaika had told the portal, "Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing fine. She didn't have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head. She should be back home by Sunday afternoon."

Yesterday, while giving information about the accident, ANI had posted pictures of the car and tweeted, “Actor Malaika Arora received minor injuries after her car met with an accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai, earlier today. She was hospitalized at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.”

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow: Apollo Hospital (File photo) pic.twitter.com/t4X5HXtdxc — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Well, Malaika’s fans are surely praying for the actress’ speedy recovery.