Malaika Arora ditches the bikini to step into a swimming pool in a black ruffled gown but looks hot as ever - view pic

Malaika Arora has a body that gives goals to millions of women out there. The lady knows how to slay on social media. The diva can be seen in a black gown with a slit in her recent pic. The twist is that she has stepped into a swimming pool wearing that. Only Malaika Arora can exude so much hotness doing that. The gown has a huge slit that reveals her toned legs. The top is in the criss cross pattern with a huge trail from the shoulder. Everyone is quite amazed to see the pic. She captioned it, "Lost...." Designer Gabriella Demetriades left fire emojis on the pic.

In her recent interview to Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora has spoken at length on being trolled for her clothes. She said we lived in a very hypocritical society. Malaika Arora opened up on the black sheer dress she wore for Ritesh Sidhwani's bash for newly weds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. She said everyone loved the outfit. She said no one would have made a comment if something was worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez or Beyonce. She said she looked upto these two women. She told Pinkvilla, "I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can't you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?"

Malaika Arora also said that the trolling affected her parents. However, she told them to ignore such comments. She is seen on the show, Super Dancer as a judge.