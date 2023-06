Arjun Kapoor turned a year older today ringing into his 38th birthday. Wishes have been pouring on social media for Arjun as he turns 38. The actor hosted a fun party last night attended by close friends and family members. Several photos and videos from the bash are surfacing on the internet since midnight. What caught everyone’s attention from the celebration is Malaika Arora’s special dance. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may get married by end of 2024? Check out his astrological forecast [Exclusive]

Malaika Arora grooved to her iconic track number Chaiyya Chaiyya at the birthday bash. Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend made some sizzling moves at the party leaving everyone mesmerized. Malaika danced her heart out and other guests at the party joined her. The video went viral on social media in no time. In the clip that is being circulated on social media, she is seen dancing and enjoying her moment at her boyfriend’s birthday bash. She graciously flaunted her moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. Also Read - Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing oversized pants; netizens say, 'Yeh Arjun Kapoor ki trouser pehan aayi shayad'

Arjun Kapoor’s lady love Malaika wore a white bodycon dress with red prints. She looked gorgeous in the dress pairing it with black footwear and high-length black socks. On the other hand, birthday boy Arjun Kapoor sported a black shirt over a white tee and black bottoms. Other guests at the party were his close friends, cousins, and family members. Sister Anushla Kapoor was spotted with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Khushi Kapoor and cousin Akshay Marwah also marked their presence. Also Read - Malaika Arora leaves fans drooling as she steps out of the gym in scarlet red and orange leggings and sports bra [View Pics]

Watch Malaika's sizzling dance from Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a relationship for a long time. They secretly started dating after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. On the 34th birthday of the actor, they made their relationship status official. Both have been setting couple goals on the internet sharing their mushy pictures from outings and vacations. Both seem to be madly in love and would get married soon maybe by this year's end.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. In Vishal Bhardwaj's films, he shared screens with Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma. Next in the pipeline, he has Lady Killer also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was recently seen in Moving In With Malaika.