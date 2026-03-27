Malaika Arora finally BREAKS silence on dating rumours with Sorab Bedi: ’I am so happy’

Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her personal life for quite some time. Recently, the actress finally spoke about her dating rumours with Sorab Bedi. Read on to know more.

Malaika Arora has been quite vocal about her personal life lately. Her name is being associated with Sorab Bedi after a viral video. In this video, the two were seen dancing together at a party, after which rumors of dating intensified on social media. Now Malaika herself has reacted to these reports and has put her point in a clear way.

What did Malaika say about her dating rumours?

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Malaika opened up about these rumours. She said that now such things have started bothering her, and she takes them as a joke. Malaika said that she and her son, Arhaan Khan, often laugh at these reports. She clearly said that whatever she does in her life, she will do it in her own way and will not come under any pressure.

In her words: "It's irritating now. I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and me, [we] have a good laugh about a lot of these things. I can't plan these things. If it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I'm so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life. That's what's really motivating me, and I think yes, of course, companionship, a partner, all that is ... it's wonderful. If I have to be with somebody, I'll do it on my own terms."

What did Malaika say about love and relationships?

Malaika Arora also said that she does not make any plans about love and relationships. She believes that if it is written to be with someone in life, then it will happen automatically. At the moment, she is enjoying this phase of her life to the fullest, and that is what is motivating her to move forward. She said that having a good partner is special, but she would like to be on her own terms in any relationship.

Sorab Bedi denies dating rumours

On the other hand, Sorab Bedi has also completely denied these reports. In an interview, he said that there is nothing more than friendship between him and Malaika. Sorab said, "Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us."

All about Malaika Arora's personal life

Talking about Malaika Arora's personal life, she married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The two met during an ad shoot and decided to get married after a long time together. Their son Arhaan was born in 2002. However, after several years of marriage, their relationship fell apart, and they got divorced in 2017. After this, Malaika's name was linked to Arjun Kapoor, but in 2024, their relationship ended as well.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more