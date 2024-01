There has been a lot of interest in the love life of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor of late. An entertainment news site reported that the two lovebirds had apparently broken up a couple of months ago. This happened around the time when Arjun Kapoor was linked to Kusha Kapila. But it looks like it was just a temporary breakup. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora decided to work on their relationship, and now they're back together as a couple. Malaika Arora was seen outside the home of Arjun Kapoor two days back. An unseen pic of them from a friend's marriage also did the rounds on social media. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor reveal about their love life; spill interesting beans about their ladyloves

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora living it up at a friend's wedding

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared some happy moments from a friend's marriage. Even Ranveer Singh was present for the occasion. Malaika Arora has shared a visual of the two DJing at the wedding. It looks like the two hunks kept the vibes high at the bash. As we know, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are BFFs. The two are crazy about sports, and their chemistry in Gunday was one of the best onscreen bromances ever. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup and patch up: Here's how netizens tried to decode the matter

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's marriage plans

On Koffee With Karan, Arjun Kapoor was asked about when did he plan to marry his lady love Malaika Arora. He said he is very happy with how they have reached a comfortable space in their relationship after these many years. He said marriage will happen when it has to happen. Arjun Kapoor said it is disrespectful to talk about wedding plans as she was not a part of the conversation. He said he was affected by trolling on the age gap but felt that nasty comments only showed the upbringing of the people.