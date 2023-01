Malaika Arora is the softest target on the internet and with her new show, she clapped back at the trolls and gave it back to them with all her sass. But there are still a lot of nameless people who love judging Malaika and her choice while she gives a damn. Malaika Arora was spotted by the shutterbugs last night for a dinner with her ex-husband who is also the father of her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika looked uber classy in a winter overcoat paired with a white sporty shirt and long boots. While Arbaaz dressed up in all casuals and his all-time favourite black colour.

Watch the video of Malaika and Arbaaz stepping out for a dinner together and grabbing eyeballs.

The video of Malaika and Arbaaz making a way out for the dinner went viral and the netizens have been badly trolling her for the same. There are lots of distasteful and nasty comments for Malaika. And they even targeted the Bollywood actor and her boyfriend . Malaika is known to give it back to the trollers every time, meanwhile, Arjun took doesn't takes the sh*t. One user commented, "Donno eek hogga Aggeh jakkar pakka. Kappor ka pett bharr gaya hai abb". Another user wrote, " Bich me sala yeh arjun kapoor pissss raha he".

Having said that Malaika in ne the rather conversations had revealed that earlier she used to care about being trolled but now she doesn't. But the only thing that affects her is when her family and loved ones being dragged for no reason. Recently Malaika's son Arhaan faced a lot of c criticism for his comments on Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika. Well, like they say you can't and can never make people happy, so it's better to keep yourself happy and that is what Malaika is doing!