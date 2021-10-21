Malaika Arora is the fittest diva of B-town. She is often spotted outside her gym and is quite strict about her fitness. She also keeps sharing gym pictures and videos inspiring many. The actress recently shared a dance video of herself and her yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi. In the video, we can see them grooving in sync. Malaika's sexy moves will make you fall for her. Along with the video, she wrote, "Good morning everybody, Let’s loosen up a little bit today. I believe ALL of us are yogis by breath & definitely should be dancers by heart. #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is fun not just because it is dance but also because you get to make your own moves. Choose your song, Send in your moves by tagging me and @sarvayogastudios With my partner & brother @sarvesh_shashi Let's get up and dance ?#sarvayoga #moveoftheweek #mondaymotivation #dance #reelitfeelit #bachata #latin" Also Read - From Squid Game to The Family Man 2: Top 10 OTT series from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar that dominated the web platform

Many praised her for her sexy and perfect moves but there were people who trolled her. Many posted negative comments and brutally trolled her for it. The video was liked by 3 lakh people and Dia Mirza too had liked the video. Soon after being trolled, Malaika has now put off the comments. Yes, she had turned off the comments on her video. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Recently, Malaika was papped while she was going for her yoga class and the pictures of her 'weird walk' went viral. Within no time, netizens brutally trolled Malaika for the way she walked. The ultra-glamorous actress has been trolled for several reasons including her sexy outfit, her age difference with Arjun, and much more. Bollywood actress Malaika has always been a boss lady who has shut down the trolls like a pro. Malaika Arora has been in the news for rumours of her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. After hiding it from the world for a long time, the couple has now decided to be open about it. They are often spotted together for dinners and outings.