Malaika Arora gets romantic in the rains; shares unseen video from her Paris vacay with beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora is getting all romantic this monsoon and we don’t blame her. Officially rainy season is for lovers, and they can get as romantic and clicked they can. While Mala who is madly and deeply in love with Arjun Kapoor just shared their Paris vacation throwback video and blamed the weather to make her do so. She took to her Instagram and shared the visual of the entire trip in a small video that is definitely a treat to their fans. She captioned the video, " This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. I ❤️ paris @arjunkapoor". Malaika and Arjun had recently gone to Paris to celebrate the Ek Villian Returns actor’s birthday and boy, they had a blast and kept sharing their pictures and videos from the trip for their beloved fans and well-wishers. Also Read - Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt leaves fans impressed; they declare her the BEST actor ever; claim she is here to rule

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for 4 years now and when they started off, they faced a lot of criticism due to obvious reasons, but today they are stronger than before and only showed the world that love can happen anywhere and with anyone. While Malaika who is one of the hottest divas in tinsel town turns a kid with her beau and that can be seen in her pictures and videos. She becomes all goofy and that’s what is loved about their relationship that they are themselves and doesn’t have to behave otherwise.

Arjun and Malaika may also tie knot soon. Reportedly the couple had planned to get married by the end of this year and their fans can’t wait to see them as man and wife. While the couple haven't yet spoken about their marriage plans and for now they are enjoying the best phase of their relationship.