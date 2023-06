Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable fashion sense. From impressing the audience with her exceptional dancing skills to raising eyebrows with her bold fashion choices, the diva has always managed to gather the limelight of the masses. She rose to prominence in Bollywood after she was a part of the hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ alongside in ’s . After the success of the song, she garnered massive recognition in the industry and has been a part of some of the most iconic songs in Bollywood. Lately, she is often captured by the shutterbugs making a splash at the airport. Now, she has once again turned heads while entering the airport. Also Read - Malaika Arora leaves fans drooling as she steps out of the gym in scarlet red and orange leggings and sports bra [View Pics]

The gorgeous diva was seen at the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt and paired it with baggy, beige-coloured pants. She styled her look with black sunglasses and white sneakers. She kept her hair open with minimal make-up. However, her recent look has not gone down well with the netizens, who once again trolled her for her fashion choice. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Shefali Jariwala: Stars trolled for sharing pics that should've remained in the 'private folder' as per fans

Fans on Malaika Arora's latest look

The comment section of the paparazzi account that shared the video was flooded with comments trolling Malaika. While some users made fun of her pants by saying that she wore her boyfriend, ’s pants, others compared her baggy pants to Uorfi Javed’s look. One user commented, "Ye Arjun Kapoor ki trouser pehan aayi shayad". "Yeh same to same wahi pant hai jise pehne k baad urfi javed gir gayi thi", wrote another. Some even called it, "Horrible dressing" Also Read - Nora Fatehi was adviced on how to become 'next Katrina Kaif'; here's why she couldn't follow it

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship timeline

Meanwhile, Malaika has been in the news for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple never shy away from accepting their relationship and are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. However, they are often on the receiving end of trolls because of their age gap. There have been various rumours surrounding their relationship as well. Recently, there have been speculations that Malaika is pregnant. However, the couple denied the rumours.

Malaika was last seen in the Disney +Hotstar show, Moving in with Malaika. The TV show premiered in 2022 and received a mixed response from the audience.