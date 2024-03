Malaika Arora is a diva, and fans are aware of the kind of hard work she puts in to maintain her body. Over the years, she has shown us that she is a foodie on social media. From enjoying lavish Onam Saadyaa to pan-Asian cuisine she loves her food. Malaika Arora, Farah Khan Kunder and Arshad Warsi were the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The three of them are hard-core foodies. It is a known fact that the food cooked at Farah Khan Kunder's home is lip-smacking. She has often brought food for contestants on reality shows as well. A video of them gorging on mutton Yakhni pulao, chicken and fish had gone viral like anything. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora humorously tackles criticism over her vegetarianism in Farah Khan's recent video

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Malaika Arora a vegetarian for years

A new video has been shared by Farah Khan Kunder where Malaika Arora says she has got vegetarian dishes from home. They include curry, aloo gobhi, methi paratha and gajar ka halwa. Netizens are wondering if this was done after the video where she said she loved non-veg. It is not a big deal in itself. There are non-vegetarians who switch over to just veg or vegan for some time, and get back to their original eating habits. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Sreerama Chandra reacts to being compared to Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan; says 'I am on cloud nine'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan Kunder has been trolled by some as they believe this is done to cover up the blunder of Malaika Arora. The stunner had done a photoshoot for PETA some years back. She said she was a vegan as she posed in a dress that looked like a cabbage patch. Vegans do not consume meat or any dairy products. A netizen said, "Now this reel is to make mallaika that she is a vegetarian. They all trying very hard to cover up the blunder done by mallaka," while another one stated, "Arshad Warsi saying Mallaika you were vegetarian five years back, was deliberately done to clear her image." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood beauties who ace the mirror selfie game

Others were not bothered by this and focused on the Yakhni pulao, kheema and roast chicken on the table.