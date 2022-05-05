It's been a few years since Malaika Arora and found solace in each other's arms. In 2019, Malaika made her relationship with Arjun official by wishing him on his birthday on Instagram. Since then, the couple have been painting the town red with their mushy pictures. They often go to holidays together to spend some quality time with each other. While fans have been wanting them to get married, Malaika has dropped a hint about the future of their romantic relationship. She said that she is damn serious about it and wants to grow old with Arjun. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and others set the ramp on fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

"The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We're on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other," Malaika told Bombay Times.

Talking about it further, Malaika added, "We're at a mature stage where there's still room for more discoveries, but we'd love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we're damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it's both ways. Yes, I don't think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he's my man."

Arjun and Malaika are often trolled for their age gap. There were also breakup rumours doing the rounds but the couple dismissed it by sharing identical posts on Instagram talking about normalising finding love in 40s.