Malaika Arora and do not fail to set goals for us as a couple. Despite the incessant trolling they faced in the initial years, the two kept a dignified silence. In 2019, they made an public appearance and Arjun Kapoor confirmed that they were indeed together. Malaika Arora who is busy with her TV shows is now seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa. The lady who defies age every single day was the cover girl for Brides Today. She rocked a number of western and Indian ensembles. Given it was a magazine interview, she was much more relaxed. This is what she had to say about marrying Arjun Kapoor in the chat. Also Read - OMG! Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Breakup: After 4 Years the duo have parted ways, Let's check out the full story

WILL MALAIKA ARORA MARRY ARJUN KAPOOR AT 49?

Malaika Arora opened up on getting married to Arjun Kapoor at the age of 49. She said that she is not cynical about marriage despite her divorce with . She was quoted as saying, "I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...All of it." Since 2020, rumors of a destination wedding of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor is doing the rounds. She said she cannot answer when the marriage date will come. She said she believed in keeping a part of her life as surprise. She said non-stop planning "sucks the joy out of life". Also Read - Malaika Arora kisses on Arjun Kapoor's cheeks on New Year's Eve but it's our cheeks that are turning pink

MALAIKA SPOKE ABOUT HER PURE LOVE FOR ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora do not hesitate from showering love on one another. She has described him as her person, and considers herself lucky to have found true love. She said she had wrong notions about love throughout her life. It seems it as instant connection with Arjun Kapoor and now she knows what love is about. Malaika Arora was quoted as saying, "To love someone so purely is truly fascinating." Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on his wedding plans with Malaika Arora: Not looking to get married anytime soon

MALAIKA ARORA'S WISE WORDS ON RELATIONSHIPS

Malaika Arora said that no relationship has short cuts. She said that good communication was the key. Malaika said that partners should understand the unspoken things, which made a differences. She said knowing to accept things without a ego was a key.

Arjun Kapoor's family has accepted their relationship. In between, there was a gossip item that she was pregnant. The couple lashed out at the publication. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are surely taking it slow and steady.