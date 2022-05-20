Malaika Arora is currently a working single mother to her 19-year-old son Arhaan Khan. After ending her 19 years of marriage, She has been co-parenting her son with her ex husband . The 48-year-old has now opened up about having a tumultuous childhood and living life at her own terms after her parents' separation when she was only 11. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and more actresses who went braless and made heads turn [View Pics]

“I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens,” Malaika told Grazia. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora all set to get married this year? Here’s what the Ek Villain Returns actor has to say

She added, “I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent. I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora wedding details; Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 looks and more

A few days ago, Malaika had opened up about being a working single mother. She felt that the whole world has come crashing on her head. She said that she had to take one day at a time and couldn't take the jump since she had look after her son's needs.

Malaika is currently in a steady relationship with . She made it official in 2019 on his birthday. Arjun too has bonded well with Malaika's son Arhaan and they are often seen spending time with each other. On the other hand, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.