Malaika Arora often hits headlines because of her relationship with . It is well-known to all that the handsome hunk is much younger than her. However, age is just a number when it comes to love, right? But this very same thing has also become a common topic to discuss by the trolls. Malaika often gets targetted for dating a man who is not his same age or older than her. In her latest interview, Malaika Arora has shared her views on the same and picked up on the misogynist approach of society.

In an interview with Hello, Malaika Arora stated that it is important for a woman to have a life after divorce. She was quoted saying, "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce… There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." Inspiring enough!

Meanwhile, the Chaiya Chaiya actress was recently in the news as she suffered from a car accident. She had to be rushed to the hospital and it took her a few days to recuperate from the same. In a social media post, Malaika Arora wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."