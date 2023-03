Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in their happy space. It was in 2019 that the couple made their relationship Insta-official. Since then, they have been making it to the headlines for various reasons. From their social media PDA to date nights - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship is often in the news. Quite a few times they are even trolled for the age gap. But paying no heed to negativity, Arjun and Malla are enjoying their time together. But when will they get married? Also Read - Malaika Arora shares reactions on removing Khan from surname after separating from Arbaaz Khan; was told 'you don't realise the weightage...'

Malaika Arora OPENS UP

and Malaika Arora are often asked about their marriage plans. The stars have always maintained that it will happen whenever it has to happen. Once again, Malaika opened up about marriage. In an interview with India Today, Malaika said that they are currently enjoying their life and they are in the pre-honeymoon phase. She also questioned why marriage has to be all and the end of everything. The diva said, "Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it and we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase." As their relationship is public, Arjun Kapoor is quite comfortable with Malaika's family too. He is often seen at family gatherings of Aroras. Also Read - Malaika Arora Fitness Mantra: Yoga, workout, stretching, and the perfect diet; learn some valuable lessons from the actress [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora was earlier married to . After almost two decades of being together, they called it quits. In the interview, she spoke about dropping the Khan surname and how many people warned her against it. She said that the surname opened a lot of doors for her but she had to work hard irrespective. She said that her and Arbaaz Khan are 'better humans' today and are able to co-parent their son. Also Read - Celeb Spotted: Suhana Khan to Rakhi Sawant; Bollywood's airport fashion game is on point [Watch Video]