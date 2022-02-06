Malaika Arora posts a Sunday Sunny Side Up picture; Arjun Kapoor drops a cheeky comment

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been having social media exchanges a lot these days. It seems Arjun is missing Malaika who is away. has been turning up the heat on Instagram and how! The actress had been chilling with her friends Preeta Sukhtankar, Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala, Prasanna Pandarinathan, Aditi Govitrikar to name a few. Malaika is enjoying some pool time with her gal pals as you read this. She shared some pictures on her Instagram handle and boy, oh boy, they are too hot to handle. In her Instagram post, the actress shared a poolside picture on which her actor beau left a cheeky comment. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Tejasswi Prakash, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar and others that will laugh away your blues

Malaika Arora is seen soaking in some vitamin D by the poolside. She clicked a picture while chilling by the poolside. It's an upside-down picture and we can see Malla flaunting her collar bones. Malaika captioned it saying, "Sunday sunny side up……" Arjun Kapoor commented "Nice Caption," with an annoyed kinda emoticon. Malaika, in turn, replied to his comment and called him a caption thief. "hehehe caption chor," Malla replied to Arjun. Check out the post and the comments below:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a couple of years now. There have been reports of them getting married, however, neither Malaika nor Arjun have opened up on the same. On Saturday, the two engaged in a 'saucy' banter online. Arjun took to his social media handle and had shared a picture of Korean spicy ketchup. He captioned it saying "She knows how to add the spice & make things saucy. (LITERALLY)." Malaika replied to him saying, "Hehehe ur addicted...."

Recently there were reports stating that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have parted ways but the two refuted the shady rumours with a post. On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in The Lady Killer, a romantic thriller by Ajay Bahl. He also has Kuttey in the pipeline.