Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying their dating phase. And it has its downsides too being a celebrity couple. Malaika and Arjun often make headlines around their relationship. Last year, rumours about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor expecting their first child together surfaced. The two of them had slammed the portal for spreading such fake news. And now, in a recent interview, Arjun has yet again slammed the pregnancy rumours that surfaced a couple of months ago. Arjun asks to check with them before sharing the report. Also Read - Is Malaika Arora hiding her real age? Her and Arbaaz Khan's viral old interview with Sajid Khan leaves netizens confused [Watch]

Arjun Kapoor on Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Arjun Kapoor says that spreading negativity is easier. The actor shares that it gets the attention of the readers quickly. Arjun understands that being a part of the entertainment industry means that certain aspects of his personal life will never be private. And they are okay with it. And while this happens, Arjun Kapoor says that they (actors) heavily rely on the media to reach out to the audience. The actor says that one should understand that they are human beings too. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor goes all cryptic as GF Malaika Arora gets slammed for sharing his 'Semi-Nude' pic on social media

Arjun says, "Check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did," the Kuttey actor tells Bollywood Bubble. Talking about slamming the portal, the actor shares that it was only about asking them to get it fact-checked rather than assuming and putting out the story. "You should not put something that can be life-altering out there," Arjun adds on Malaika Arora's fake pregnancy rumours. The actor asks not to make it personal and be vindictive. He asks not to become what they are trying to sell for the sake of views, etc. Also Read - Malaika Arora shares almost bare body picture of Arjun Kapoor; latter reacts [View Pic]

Trending Now

Arjun Kapoor on media-actor equation

The actor says that while the report was handled later on as the realisation of the error happened, the actor had to clarify because he feels that emotionally, he can trust the media to not put out such things. Arjun says that he never hid anything or never held back anything. If they maintain the equation and decency, it should also be passed on to the audience. The actor lashes out asking why he have to keep clarifying and justifying the rumours. The actor says that it is the media who is responsible for spreading such rumours and stories which lead to negativity and hence, he asks the media to take the responsibility to share the right and correct information with the audience.