Malaika Arora resumes work after her accident; says, 'Feels good to be back...'

Earlier this month, Malaika Arora met with an accident while she was travelling to Mumbai after attending an event in Pune. The actress was rushed to a hospital and after being under observation for a day, she was discharged. Well, Malaika has been resting at home for the past few days, and she made her first public appearance post her accident at and 's wedding party. Now, the actress is back to work and today, she took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.

Malaika on her Insta story shared a picture and wrote, "Feels good to be back on set." Well, we wonder what Malaika is shooting for? Is it a movie, a reality show, or an advertisement? Let's wait and watch.

After a few days of her accident, Malaika had posted on Instagram, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.”

“A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it,” she added.