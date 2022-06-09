Malaika Arora reveals son Arhaan's reaction after her brutal car accident: 'He didn't believe anyone'

On April 2, Malaika Arora had met with a brutal accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when she was returning home from a fashion event. Her driver lost control and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway. She was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital for treatment. She had sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes. Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. Malaika recalled her son Arhaan, who is currently studying in the US, was howling on the phone and didn't believe anyone. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan admits to knowing Lawrence Bishnoi; Aamir Khan wants to see Tom Hanks' reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha and more

"I had just come back after seeing Arhaan. It had just been 48 hours and the incident happened. I was on work in the US and he had a spring break. So we also spent a lot of time together. After my accident, he was howling on the phone, and he was worried and just ready to hop on to the next flight. What do you expect from a kid in such a situation, especially when he’s miles away from home?" Malaika told TOI. Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's wedding to bring this HUGE shift in their lives? Read Astro Prediction

She further added, "Everyone was talking to him but he didn’t want to believe anyone. His friends had called and told him things. He had no clue of the extent of damage that I had suffered. He only wanted to be sure that I was fine. Although he was told everything about my surgery and recovery, he didn’t believe anyone. He thought everyone was merely pacifying him. We were both not at peace till we hadn’t spoken. I knew he was aware of what had happened, and once I got off sedation, I spoke to him and assured him that I was okay. Life is so fragile and weird. One minute, you are bouncing and the next minute, you can come that close to death.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's statement after death threat, Shatrughan Sinha upset with Shah Rukh Khan and more

A week after she met with a car accident, Malaika had penned a long note on social media thanking the doctors, friends and family members for being there for her.