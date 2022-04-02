Malaika Arora rushed to hospital after her car gets crushed between two vehicles; here's her HEALTH UPDATE

Malaika Arora has met with an accident on the outskirts of Mumbai. Her car was crushed between two tourist vehicles. She has sustained minor injuries near her eye and was immediately rushed to the Apollo hospital for treatment. She has gotten a few stitches. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor has requested for privacy. According to the Khopoli police, all the three vehicles have been damaged after they rammed into each other. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and more Bollywood beauties with a strong mirror selfie game

"The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar further added, "We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault."

Malaika's sister confirmed the development and told TOI, "Malaika is now getting better. She will be kept under observation for some time." The diva was at a fashion event. She had been sharing pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram. She was last seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer 2. Although Malaika is shaken by the incident, she is likely to be discharged on Sunday. Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident.