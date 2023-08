Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's separation rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and both stars have maintained their silence on these constant speculations. And this latest appearance of Malaika is only adding fuel to the rumours of their separation. The actress was spotted wearing a white top and pants, and what grabbed attention was a cryptic message on the T-shirt that read, 'Let's fall apart'. And these pictures of Malaika are going viral on the internet like wildfire, and netizens are wondering if Malaika indirectly confirmed her breakup with the Kapoor boy. Also Read - Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and other celebs

Amid the breakup rumours with Malaika, Arjun Kapoor is even linked with internet sensation Kusha Kapila. However, she took to her social media to and strongly refuted the news, calling it baseless. "Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."But what's surprising is Arjun Kapoor's silence around this hullabaloo around his life. The actor, who is extremely vocal about everything, especially when it comes to his personal life, is killing his fans with his silence.

Arjun Kapoor sparked separation with Malaika Arora after solo vacation.

The Ek Villian Returns actor dropped his vacation pictures and mentioned how he enjoyed his time alone, which led to speculation that the couple has called it quits. But industry insiders have it that all is well between the couple and fans may expect to see them together soon.

Malaika and Arjun's marriage plans?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been madly in love with each other, always avoided questions about their marriage plans, claiming that they are happy just the way they are. They didn’t deem it necessary to get married in a relationship. But we wonder what this cryptic message from Malaika is all about. Are Arjun and Malaika really separated? We hope not!