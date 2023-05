Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make for one of the IT couples in the Bollywood industry. They have been going strong for years now. Every now and then, Malaika and Arjun drop pictures of each other or with each other, setting couple goals. They have been also making headlines for their alleged wedding rumours. but today, they have made headlines for a scandalous picture shared by Malaika on her Instagram. Malaika shared an almost bare-body picture of Arjun and it is such a tease for his fans. Also Read - Malaika Arora wears a plunging neckline neon top paired with hot shorts as she hits the gym [View pics]

Malaika Arora shares an almost bare body picture of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship have been the talk of the town ever since there were hints about their relationship in the media. They grabbed headlines almost every day when they made it official via an Instagram post from a vacation together. Today, they made it to entertainment news for the bare-body picture of Arjun Kapoor shared by Malla. Arjun is seen sitting on a couch with no clothes just a cushion covering his private part. "My very own lazy boy...' wrote Malaika as the caption while adding the abbreviation IYKYK which stands for If you know, you know.

Arjun Kapoor reacts as Malaika shares his picture

The actor was the biggest tease here as he reshared the picture and dropped a white heart emoticon, replying to Malaika's monochrome click. Arjun Kapoor's female fans would be going crazy right now. The picture is going viral and has grabbed headlines everywhere. Check out Malaika and Arjun's Instagram interaction here:

A couple of weeks ago, Malaika and Arjun were in Berlin, Germany. The actor shared a lot of pictures from their vacation. Some candids and some poised. Malaika and Arjun are also often criticised for their relationship. But the two love birds have been ignoring the trolls most of the time and enjoying their life.

A couple of weeks ago in an interview, Malaika praised Arjun calling him insanely wise for his age. She called him very liberated and extremely caring. The actress shares that she would love to set up a home with Arjun and take their relationship to the next level.