Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood for the last couple of months. The duo have been making headlines after reports of their breakup went viral last month. While Malaika and Arjun put a rest to all rumors with back-to-back public appearances and were spotted holding hands during their dinner dates, Malaika added fuel to the breakup rumors yet again with her latest story on social media. The actor took to her Instagam to post a cryptic message on women not being treated right by men in relationships and left fans wondering if it was hinted at Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora fuels breakup rumors with a cryptic post on Instagram story

On Tuesday, Malaika took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic note. The note read, " woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don't like how she's acting, look at how you are treating her." This comes just days after it was reported that the duo has decided to go their separate ways.

Malaika and Arjun’s Breakup Rumors

The rumors of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor surfaced online after Malaika stopped liking and commenting on Arjun's social media posts. It was also reported that Malaika unfollowed Arjun's family members on Instagram. Malaika also shared a cryptic note via her Instagram story about 'not longing for the past'.

Arjun and Kusha Dating Rumors

It was reported that after his break up with Malaika, Arjun started seeing social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. Kusha shot down the rumors and took to her social media to post a message on how she doesn’t want her mother to read such baseless news about her.

“Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit,” the actor wrote on her Instagram broadcast channel.