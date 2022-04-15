Malaika Arora shares first picture post her scary accident; offers glimpse of how she's healing

Malaika Arora recently met with a scary accident on the outskirts of Mumbai where her car was badly smashed between two other vehicles. Thankfully, her injuries weren't serious, with her suffering minor damage near her eye. She was quickly rushed to Apollo hospital in Mumbai, where she seems to have made a quick recovery, at least going by her latest health update. Sharing the status of her convalescence, Malaika Arora has uploaded a picture of herself, showing how well she's now doing after her accident while also offering us a glimpse into her healing process. Also Read - After The Kashmir Files success, Vivek Agnihotri reveals title of his next film and it will leave you curious

Check out Malaika Arora's health update via her own pic below:

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared how she's coping with her recovery via an Instagram post that read: “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member J-Hope meets 'queen' Lady Gaga; Kim Kardashian's son Saint watches an ad about her 2007 s*x tape and more

Her post continued: “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!”

Here's her earlier health update...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Good to see back on your feet, Malaika.