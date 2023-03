When Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2019, it came as a huge shock for everyone who loved the jodi together. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan went their separate ways after 19 years of their marriage. They have a son together, Arhaan Khan who they co-parent together. Before separation, Malaika was known as Malaika Arora Khan. However, as she parted ways with her ex-husband, she decided to drop the surname as well. And in a recent interaction, Malaika Arora shared the reactions that she received when she decided to drop Khan from her name. Also Read - Malaika Arora Fitness Mantra: Yoga, workout, stretching, and the perfect diet; learn some valuable lessons from the actress [Watch Video]

Malaika Arora on having a famous surname

At a conclave recently, Malaika Arora was asked about her success being linked to her previous surname and family, Khan family. Malaika shared that she's had a lot of benefits but does not believe that she can rest on the fact that she had a famous surname. Malaika Arora did agree that having Khan attached to her name gave her a lot of opportunities but at the end of the day, she had to work irrespective of her married surname. Malla also highlights that the day she went back to her maiden name, she still worked hard to make a difference. The Khans including are quite popular and grab headlines in Entertainmnt News every day.

Malaika Arora shares reactions on dropping Khan from her surname

Malaika shares that people reminded her about the weightage of having Khan attached to her name, "I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. A lot of people told me 'you don't realise the weightage a surname has." The actress adds that she has the utmost respect for her ex-inlaws and ex-family for the love they've given to her. She also has a handsome son, Arhaan with Arbaaz Khan which makes her a part of the family as well. However, she believes that she needs to stand her own ground. The actress shares that dropping Khan and going back to her Maiden name reintroduced her to herself and gave her the confidence to be able to do anything in life.

Malaika is currently dating while Arbaaz Khan is linked to Giorgia Andriani.