Malaika Arora steps out of a meeting dressed in a body-hugging outfit; netizens notice the watchman staring at her [Watch Video]

Malaika Arora is always in the news for her clothes. Some days back, she left us amazed with an appearance in a golden gown at the Miss India Finale event. The body-hugging outfit got a lot of reactions from social media. There are many who believe that she is one of the Kim Kardashians of India. Malaika Arora trains hard, and it is tough to get her body. Today, she was seen outside an office dressed in a pair of camel brown separates. The tight separates highlighted her curves. She teamed it with sunglasses, flip flops and a denim jacket. She looked stylish as ever. Also Read - RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana's statement on NOT having kids goes VIRAL; wants Sadhguru to talk to her mother-in-law

Well, the watchman has not gone unnoticed in the video. Malaika Arora is back from Paris where Arjun Kapoor and she rang in his birthday. She posted a very romantic video of them. Malaika Arora is least fazed by these trolls. The actress feels people only show double standards when they shower praise on Kim Kardashian, Rihanna but have issues when Indian women flaunt their bodies with confidence.

Malaika Arora has been busy judging shows on TV channels. The actress yoga studio is also doing quite well. The lady has said that Arjun Kapoor and she are as good as married. The couple are not in any hurry to tie the knot. The hunk is awaiting the release of Ek Villain 2 with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Malaika Arora met with an accident some months back. It was a harrowing time but she bounced back with a bang. Well, she always slays!